Typhoon Chanthu to pass S. Korea’s southern sea on Friday. September. 15, 2021 07:34. 1am@donga.com.

Typhoon Chanthu is predicted to pass the South Sea of South Korea on Friday, pouring heavy rain up to 300 millimeters in Jeju Island and the country’s southern region. As the typhoon heads to the east on Saturday, however, the Korean Peninsula will be out of its influence during the Chuseok holiday.



According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Tuesday, Typhoon Chanthu is heading to the southeast from the sea located 280 kilometers away from Shanghai in the southeast direction at 3 p.m. on the same day. It maintains a strong influence with the central pressure at 975 hPa and the maximum wind speed at 35 meters per second.



The KMA predicted that the typhoon will stay near Shanghai until Thursday morning before heading to the Korean Peninsula in the afternoon of the same day. It is expected to travel across the southwestern sea of Jeju Island and reach the sea about 50 kilometers away from Busan in the south direction on Friday afternoon. When it gets closer to the Peninsula, the power of the typhoon will maintain the below-the-middle level.



As the typhoon travels, heavy rain is expected – 100 to 200 millimeters in Jeju Island (over 300 millimeters in some areas), 20 to 80 millimeters in South Jeolla Province and the southern sea of South Gyeongsang Province (over 120 millimeters in some areas), and 10 to 40 millimeters in South Gyeongsang Province, North Jeolla Province, and North Gyeongsang Province – until Wednesday.



When the typhoon gets closer to the Korean Peninsula on Thursday and Friday, precipitation levels could reach 50 to 150 millimeters in Jeju Island (over 300 millimeters in some areas) and also in the southern sea of South Jeolla Province, the sea of the Gyeongsang region, and near Mt. Jiri (over 250 millimeters in some areas). Some regions will experience maximum precipitation of over 80 millimeters per hour during the period. The maximum wind speed may reach 40 meters per second in Jeju Island, the South Sea, and the eastern sea of the Gyeongsang region. Typhoon Chanthu is predicted to travel across the South Sea before heading to the southeastern ocean of Ulleung Island and Dokdo islets away from the peninsula in the early morning of Saturday.



한국어