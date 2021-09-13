Audrey Diwan wins Venice Film Golden Lion with L'Evenement. September. 13, 2021 07:42. hoho@donga.com.

The 78th Venice Film Festival’s top honor Golden Lion went to “L’Evenement” produced by French director Audrey Diwan. South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho, the president of the international jury of the competition, announced the winner of the Golden Lion at the ceremony held in Lido, Venice on Saturday (local time).



“L’Evenement“ depicts a French college girl in 1963 having an unwanted pregnancy to decide an abortion. Director Bong said that it only took a short time for the jury to unanimously select “L’Evenement.“ Director Diwan said in an acceptance speech that the film is a collection of her anger, aspiration, guts, heart and mind.



“Nomadland” won last year’s Golden Lion – a film produced by Chinese director Chloé Zhao working in the United States. The top honor of the Venice Film Festival was acquired by the films directed by female producers for years running. This year, Diwan became the 6th female director who owned the Golden Lion since the festival’s foundation in 1932.



“The Power of the Dog” brought Jane Campion, a female director from New Zealand, to the Silver Lion for Best Direction. “The Lost Daughter” directed and written by U.S. director Maggie Gyllenhaal acquired the Best Screenplay Award. This year’s Venice Film Festival turned out to present the Golden Lion, the Best Direction and the Best Screenplay Awards to the female directors.



