First autumn leaves of the year to appear in Mt. Seorak on Sept. 28. September. 10, 2021 07:33. kej09@donga.com.

The first autumn leaves of the year will begin to appear on Mount Seorak on Sept. 28. They will reach the peak after mid-October.



K Weather, a private weather information provider, announced its prediction for fall foliage on Thursday. It is predicted to start on Mount Seorak on Sept. 28 and spread to the south, traveling 20 to 25 kilometers per day. The signs of first fall colors will appear between Sept. 28 to Oct. 18 in the central region and between Oct. 12 to Oct. 21 in the southern region. The first foliage refers to the timing when 20 percent of mountains from the top change color.



About two wins after the first foliage, fall colors reach their peak, with 80 percent of mountains appearing red and yellow. This will be between Oct. 17 to 30 in the central region and Oct. 24 to Nov. 5 in the southern region.



Due to global warming, the timing of foliage is being delayed. This year’s prediction for the first foliage is one to three days later than the past 30 years average from 1991 to 2020 and the peak is two to four days later than the same period. K Weather explained that it is because the average temperatures in September and October are 0.5 degrees higher than those in the 2010s compared to the 1990s.



