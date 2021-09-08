Jeff Bezos invests in anti-aging biotech startup. September. 08, 2021 07:45. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 57, is known to have invested in Altos Labs, a U.S. startup dedicated to reversing aging process and extending the human lifespan. MIT Tech Review reported on Sunday (local time) that Bezos and other billionaires interested in living forever invested in the biotech Silicon Valley startup founded earlier this year.



Altos Labs is pursuing biological reprogramming technology, which adds proteins to a cell so that it reverts to a stem-cell-like state before differentiation. The startup is recruiting leading genetic engineering scientists, offering an annual salary of more than 1 million U.S. dollars (approx. 1.15 billion won). Russian billionaire Yuri Milner is one of those who invested in the firm.



Bezos made the investment through his investment office Bezos Expeditions. But the exact amount has not been known. According to the data released by Altos Labs in June, the company has attracted at least 270 million dollars (approx. 310.5 billion won) in investment from investors, including Bezos and Milner. “It’s been said that young people dream of being rich, and rich people dream of being young,” MIT Tech Review wrote.



Earlier in 2018, Bezos funded Unity Technology, a U.S. biotech firm focused on anti-aging. Bezos said he would spend his time on space exploration and philanthropic works when stepping down as CEO of Amazon in July.



