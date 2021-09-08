Kang Yun-seong is sent to the prosecution. September. 08, 2021 07:46. by Ki-Beom Kwon kaki@donga.com.

It was revealed on Tuesday that Kang Yun-seong, who is under arrest for killing two women after ripping off his electronic ankle bracelet, planned to murder more. Kang who made blunt remarks that it was regrettable that he could not kill more during an investigation to determine a warrant's validity on August 31 apologized to his victims, neighbors, and family members after he was sent to the prosecution.



Seoul Songpa Police Station charged Kang with murder, preparation of murder, fraud, and the violations of the Specialized Credit Finance Business Act and the Act on Probation and Electronic Monitoring, etc. of Specific Criminal Offenders and sent him to the prosecution. According to the police, Kang took the first victim to his home in Geoyeo-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul at 6:20 p.m. on August 26 and threatened her with a lethal weapon before he strangled her to death and took her credit cards. He also strangled the second victim to death in a parking lot in Jamsil Hangang Park at 3 a.m. on August 29.



The police found that Kang intended to kill another woman based on the analysis of his phone records and added the charge of the preparation of murder. He was also charged with fraud and a violation of the Specialized Credit Finance Business Act as he bought four mobile phones and items from a convenience store using the first victim’s credit cards.



Kang said he committed the crimes to resolve his debt and financial issues, adding that he killed the first victim as she refused to lend him money and the second victim as she said she would report him to the police if he did not pay her back. However, the police believe that Kang planned in advance as he prepared a lethal weapon before committing the crimes.



한국어