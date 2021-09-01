Coupang considers introducing warehouse automation system. September. 01, 2021 07:25. 4g1@donga.com.

Coupang is considering introducing AutoStore’s warehouse automation system to its domestic logistics centers. Like Coupang, AutoStore is invested by SoftBank Vision Fund led by Chairman Son Jeong-eui.



According to the distribution industry on Tuesday, Coupang is expected to introduce AutoStore’s logistics automation system to its three to four logistics centers. AutoStore, a Norwegian warehouse-automation company founded in 1996, is a pioneer of robotic cube-based storage system.



If achieved, the collaboration will be the first kind of its kind between companies invested by SoftBank Vision Fund. The company paid a total of $3 billion for a 33 percent stake in Coupang. In April, SoftBank Vision Fund acquired 40 percent of AutoStore for $2.8 billion. For this reason, there have been speculations that Chairman Son is attempting to improve the efficiency of logistics by bringing robotics to distribution centers. Coupang said they cannot officially confirm‎ it.



