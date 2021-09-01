Coupang considers introducing warehouse automation system
Coupang considers introducing warehouse automation system.
Coupang is considering introducing AutoStore’s warehouse automation system to its domestic logistics centers. Like Coupang, AutoStore is invested by SoftBank Vision Fund led by Chairman Son Jeong-eui.
According to the distribution industry on Tuesday, Coupang is expected to introduce AutoStore’s logistics automation system to its three to four logistics centers. AutoStore, a Norwegian warehouse-automation company founded in 1996, is a pioneer of robotic cube-based storage system.
If achieved, the collaboration will be the first kind of its kind between companies invested by SoftBank Vision Fund. The company paid a total of $3 billion for a 33 percent stake in Coupang. In April, SoftBank Vision Fund acquired 40 percent of AutoStore for $2.8 billion. For this reason, there have been speculations that Chairman Son is attempting to improve the efficiency of logistics by bringing robotics to distribution centers. Coupang said they cannot officially confirm it.
