Seoul City to support production of prototype ‘upcycle’ products. July. 26, 2021 07:52. by Chang-Kyu Park kyu@donga.com.

The Seoul metropolitan government said Sunday that it will support production of prototype upcycle products for new entrepreneurs, companies and residents in the city. The program, which is managed by the Seoul New Cycle Plaza, is designed to support production of new upcycle products for individuals and companies that have good ideas on recycling and reusing of resources but cannot afford to produce pilot products.



The city will support a total of 60 entities this year, up from five last year. The city’s support ranges from design of upcycle product products to production of their prototypes.



College students, new entrepreneurs, and new undertakings (three years or younger since founding) that wish to participate in the assistance program, should download the application form at the Seoul New Cycle Plaza (www.seoulup.or.kr), and fill out and submit the application by email to D＿factory@seouldesign.or.kr. Applications can also be submitted to “Dreaming Factory’” located on the first floor at the Seoul New Cycle Plaza. For inquires, please dial 02-2153-0415.



한국어