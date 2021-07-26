Late Lee Kun-hee’s family visits museums for his art collection. July. 26, 2021 07:53. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

Hong Ra-hee (photo), former director of the leeum Museum, and Samsung Welfare Foundation Chairman Lee Seo-hyun visited the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and the National Museum of Art on Thursday and Friday, respectively, to see the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee’s art collection. This is the first time that the late entrepreneur’s bereaved family visited the places where Lee’s donated inheritance is being displayed.



According to the art and business insiders on Sunday, Mrs. Hong looked at her late husband’s name for a while and recalled the memory that they collected art pieces while seeing “Inwangjesaekdo,” the first artwork the couple reportedly owned. The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art and the National Museum of Art offered a special occasion for the bereaved family on Tuesday but the family declined it and visited the museums on the opening days for the public.



“It is truly glad that the will of the late Chairman Lee who wished to return precious cultural assets to the people has been accomplished,” Mrs. Hong said.



