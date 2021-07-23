KCTU labor union pushes ahead with rallies despite citizens’ appeal. July. 23, 2021 07:32. .

The public transportation labor union under the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) decided to hold rallies with 1,000 members on Friday in front of the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) building and in other locations in Wonju, Gangwon Province to demand the NHIS’s direct employment of call center employees. While the Wonju city government made an announcement to raise its social distancing guidelines to Level 3 on Friday and apply Level 4 guidelines to rallies, allowing only a one-man demonstration, the KCTU decided to go ahead with illegal rallies.



Despite the strict social distancing guidelines enforced in Seoul and nearby regions, the number of daily new patients broke the record for two days in a row with 1,842 cases confirmed on Thursday. Residents in the area are concerned about large-scale rallies despite the pandemic. Some are gathering signatures against rallies and police stations in Wonju are receiving a number of calls requesting the suspension of rallies. In particular, parents with young children are appealing for restraint, saying that their children are not even allowed in a playground for the fear of infection and that 1.5 years of efforts and sacrifices against the pandemic may go to waste.



Currently, people are concerned about a series of COVID-19 cases among over 8,000 members of the KCTU who attended rallies in Seoul on July 3. Rather than cooperating with the government’s epidemiological investigation, however, the KCTU held rallies in Sejong on Wednesday and is planning mass rallies attended by over 3,000 members in Wonju on July 30. Who would understand their argument for freedom of assembly when large-scale rallies split across a city, which present a high risk of infection, are held despite sacrifices endured by everybody to control the virus.



The KCTU’s absurd behaviors are somewhat attributed to the government’s dual responses of being too generous to the KCTU. The government, which practically looked away from the illegal rallies held by the KCTU in Seoul, only issued a passive administrative order to attendees to take tests even after new infections were confirmed. It is in stark contrast with the other situations where the government recently stopped a one-man vehicle demonstration by small business owners and identified 8,000 attendees of the demonstration held on August 15 last year organized by a conservative group by investigating their call records and credit card usage history. Failure to respond to illegal rallies of the KCTU posing threats to citizens’ health would be a dereliction of duty on the government side.



