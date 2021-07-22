Western part of Korean Peninsula experiences hotter temperatures. July. 22, 2021 07:20. kej09@donga.com.

The hottest daytime temperature in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province on Wednesday was 35.8 degrees Celsius and 35.1 degrees Celsius in Seoul. The unofficial highest temperature measured by an automatic weather station (AWS) in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul was 37.9 degrees Celsius on the day. With the heat wave continuing throughout the week, the western part of the Korean Peninsula is expected to be hotter than the rest of the Peninsula.



The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) forecast that highest daytime temperatures across the country will be around 28-36 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The temperatures in Seoul, Uijeongbu in Gyeonggi Province, and Hongcheon in Gangwon Province are expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius. The entire country, except for some parts of the Taebaek Mountains and Halla Mountains was put under a heat wave warning. A heat wave warning is issued when an expected daily high exceeds 35 degrees Celsius and a heat wave advisory is issued when an expected daily maximum temperature reaches 33 degrees Celsius. A heat wave warning was issued mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area, the western part of Gangwon Province, the central inland, and the Jeolla regions. This was because the temperatures were higher in the western part of the peninsula and the central inland.



This is due to the east wind blowing into the Korean Peninsula under the influence of the North Pacific High pressure. The foehn effect occurs when the east wind becomes hot and dry while crossing the Taebaek Mountains, pushing the temperatures up in the western part of the Peninsula. An expected daily high is 36 degrees Celsius in Seoul while it is only 29 degrees Celsius in Gangwon Province on Thursday. “With the heat wave continuing for the time being and the east wind blowing into the peninsula, some parts of the western inland area will experience temperatures of over 38 degrees Celsius,” the KMA said, warning people to keep hydrated and refrain from going out.



