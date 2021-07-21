Choi Jae-hyung expands alliance in Pusan and South Gyeongsang Province. July. 21, 2021 07:39. likeit@donga.com.

Former chairman of the Board of Audit and Inspection Choi Jae-hyung will meet Chung Ui-hwa, a former speaker of the National Assembly, on Thursday. Choi will try to expand his base in Pusan and South Gyeongsang Province with a meeting with Chung who openly voiced his support for Choi.



“Chung and Choi will meet each other on Tuesday to discuss a support plan for the election camp,” said a member of the People Power Party on Tuesday. “I will do anything that Choi needs. I encouraged him to run for presidential election so I will do my best to have him elected,” said Chung to the Dong-A Ilbo in a text message.



It is reported that Chung is looking for people to support Choi’s presidential election camp. It is believed that Lee Su-won, Chung’s close aide and a former chief secretary to the speaker of the National Assembly, and Lee Myung-woo, a former senior secretary to the speaker of the National Assembly for political affairs, will join the camp. Other lawmakers from Pusan and South Gyeongsang Province, including Cho Hae-jin and Kim Mi-ae, along with Chung are mentioned as allies to Choi within the People Power Party.



Choi shared greetings with the team of spokespersons selected through a debate competition and the employees of the party’s secretariat on Tuesday morning at the National Assembly building. “I am very grateful for all of you who represent my views on matters that I find difficult to address directly or am too busy to discuss.”



