Jun Ji-hyun joins ‘Kingdom’. July. 21, 2021 07:39. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“I am thrilled to open the beginning of the ever-expanding universe of ‘Kingdom.’”



South Korean actor Jun Ji-hyun expressed pride for appearing in Netflix's popular original Korean series “Kingdom: Ashin of the North” at its production announcement, which was held via video conference on Tuesday. “Ashin of the North” will reveal the origin of the resurrection plant, which began the tragedy in the Joseon kingdom. Jun will play a character named Ashin who first found the secrets of the resurrection plant. The 92-minute episode is a prequel to the previous two seasons of “Kingdom,” while also serving as a stepping stone for the next season.



“I met writer Kim Eun-hee before I was cast for the role. I told her that I wanted to be part of the show even as a zombie as I am a big fan. I am very happy to play a very important role who reveals the secrets of the resurrection plant,” said Jun on Tuesday. “Many people call Jun the ‘queen of romantic comedy.’ However, I find her fascinating when she played the roles with darkness and sadness as in “Assassination” and “The Berlin File.” I wanted Ashin to appear like a strong and dangerous warrior despite her internal pain. I wrote scenario with Jun in mind,” said writer Kim.



The biggest difference from the previous seasons and the most attention-deserving point according to the cast is the background of “Kingdom: Ashin of the North.” While the first two seasons were staged in Hanyang, the capital of the Joseon Dynasty, and the south of the city, the new episode will unfold in four districts near the Yalu River located in the north end of the dynasty. It is the border region of Pyongan Province in the Joseon Dynasty. “While the first two seasons focused on the tragedy unfolding in a neatly-organized beautiful palace, ‘Ashin of the North’ is about the cruelty of the mother nature. The new episode will feature a cold and bleak atmosphere of the northern Joseon kingdom” said director Kim Seong-Hun. The episode was filmed on Jeju Island.



