Kim Ki-min to stage solo performance at Mariinsky Theater. July. 17, 2021 07:58. pep@donga.com.

The star of Korean ballet will be shining Russian white night. Kim Ki-min (29), the principal dancer of the Mariinsky Ballet, a world-class ballet troupe in Russia, will stage a solo performance named after him at Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg on Sunday. He will grace the final stage on the “Stars of White Night,” which is known as the biggest extravaganza of the theater.



“I will stage performance in my own name at an historic theater, and I can hardly believe that even now, and my heart is throbbing every day,” Kim said in an interview with The Dong-A Ilbo on Friday. “Performing theaters around the world came to standstill due to the pandemic last year, and the cast of dancers have frequently changed even on the very day of performance this year,” Kim said. “I will live up to the reputation as a Korean dancer.”



It is not common for any dancer to stage a performance after his or her name at the Mariinsky Ballet with a history of more than 200 years. Kim has taken this opportunity once more again following his 2019 performance at the theater. Having risen to the ranks of a superstar as a “face of Mariinsky,” he is set to hold a solo performance on the occasion of the 10th anniversary since joining the ballet troupe. “I will be performing onstage for Russian audience members, but I will keep in mind my Korean heritage and do my best,” he said.



