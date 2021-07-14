SK Bio’s COVID-19 vaccines await third stage of clinical trial. July. 15, 2021 07:36. by Seong-Mo Kim mo@donga.com.

“The COVID-19 vaccine currently under development is awaiting the third stage of clinical trial, targeting to go to market by next year,“ said SK Bio Science CEO Ahn Jae-yong.



Ahn explained plans at the online seminar on international health cooperation strategy held on Wednesday. The event, which was hosted by Rep. Kang Byeong-won of the Democratic Party and Rep. Choi Hyeong-du of the People Power Party, was attended by government officials, Richard Hatchett of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and Joe Cerrell of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



Regarding COVID-19 variants rapidly spreading across the world, Ahn replied that “we can quicklyrespond to variants if we have the original prototype ready. We are carrying out research on this as well.“



Discussions were also held on plans to build vaccine hubs. “Expert groups at both Korea and the U.S. are in operation, implementing the global vaccine hub project discussed at the Korea- U.S. summit back in May. As many countries around the world are expanding production facilities, it is crucial to secure an early foothold by the first half of next year,“ said Lee Kang-ho, director general



of the Health Industry Policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare.



한국어