BTS to perform at Global Citizen Live. July. 15, 2021 07:36. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

BTS will perform at “Global Citizen Live” along with global pop sensations, including Coldplay and Ed Sheeran.



According to the media on Tuesday, New York-based international charity Global Citizen said its Global Citizen Live, a live concert supporting the efforts to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature BTS. The 24-hour live concert will be broadcast live from major cities in six continents, including Seoul, London, Lagos, and Rio de Janeiro. The live concert will air on ABC, BBC, YouTube, Twitter, and more.



Other than BTS, the event has invited many other artists from different genres, including Coldplay, Metallica, Duran Duran, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, and Ed Sheeran. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said that BTS is one of the world’s greatest artists, adding their career has shown that they have such an incredibly epic reach that inspires people to participate.



Despite the spread of new COVID-19 variants, Global Citizen is reviewing plans to accommodate tens of thousands of audiences at some venues, such as Central Park in New York. “There’s going to be live audiences all around the world. So we will have a full 60,000 audience in Central Park,” Evans said.



한국어