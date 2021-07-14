Presidential candidates at Democratic Party criticize Lee Nak-yon. July. 15, 2021 07:36. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

Presidential candidates of the ruling party have criticized former Democratic Party leader Lee Nak-yon who is recently seeing higher approval rates. Such actions come ahead of “Super Sunday“ when the results of the preliminary votes of the electorates are revealed on August 15 to undermine support for Lee. “They just can’t seem to stand my approval rates rising, their patience is just paper thin,“ said Lee, dismissing the attacks.



“I think he carried out his role as prime minister with great stability, but I would give him a zero to rate his leadership as the party leader,“ said former Minister of Justice Choo Mi-ae. She also pointed out that 100,000 voting party members had left the party during his leadership.



“Lee might take pride in approval rates exceeding 10% range, but it should be noted that his approval rates had been in the 40% range,” lawmaker Park Yong-jin said. “He is a failed general as prime minister in real estate policy.”



“I believe their advice is useful, but they should note the difference between actual facts and slander,“ said Lee who was visiting Gangwon Province on that day. Lee met with Gangwon Gov. Choi Moon-sun, who failed the cutoffs, for a luncheon and promote support in the region.



