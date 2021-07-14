Hanjin to build 20-football field-size logistics center in Daejeon. July. 14, 2021 08:16. bjk@donga.com.

Hanjin will build a smart mega hub terminal in Yuseong-gu, Daejeon to increase its market share in the parcel delivery market. Hanjin announced on Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the Daejeon total logistics complex and build a 20-football field-size logistics center by 20203 by investing 285 billion won.



Once completed, the Daejeon smart mega hub terminal will allow the simultaneous loading and unloading of 568 trucks. About 1.2 million parcel boxes can be handled at the facility, increasing the total number of boxes handled daily by the company to 2.75 million.



A next-generation parcel operating platform, which provides various combined functions, including an artificial intelligence solution to automatically identify cargo and sorting plans, facility control, and current operation status, will be introduced to the facility. The new facility will feature cutting-edge equipment, such as automatic 3D scanners to identify product barcodes with cameras and automatic parcel sorters, which will help the company expand its fulfillment service, a third-party logistics service that handles an end-to-end logistics process from warehousing and storage to packaging and release.



Hanjin aims to increase its parcel market share to 20 percent or higher by 2023 based on the Daejeon smart mega hub terminal. The South Korean parcel market is currently led by CJ Logistics with a market share of 50 percent, followed by Hanjin and Lotte Logistics with a 14 percent market share, respectively.



한국어