Italy football team wins European Championship. July. 14, 2021 08:17. leper@donga.com.

Italy’s football team returned home on Tuesday after winning the European Championship in 53 years.



The team was welcomed at Rome Leonardo da Vinci Airport by a banner that said, “Grazie Azzurri.” Captain Giorgio Chiellini and coach Roberto Mancini hoisted the trophy high over their heads and cheered at more than 200 people that had waited for them from early in the morning. The team marched the streets of Rome around the Piazza Venezia on a double-decker. Some players hoisted the trophy and waved at the crowd wearing a crown that symbolized victory. Many Italians came out to the streets despite the pandemic. They sang songs and applauded the football team.



The team visited the official residence of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the march. He was waiting for the team and greeted each member of the team. “The victory made weary Italian fans laugh again and made all of us unite again,” he said.



