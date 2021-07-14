Racist comments pour in after England’s Euro 2020 defeat. July. 14, 2021 08:16. hun@donga.com.

The online racial abuse of some England players following England’s defeat at Euro 2020 final has become a major controversy in England. In the final of UEFA Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, England lost to Italy, 2-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw. It was a disappointing moment for England, which aimed to win the Euro football championship for the first time on its home ground. After the team’s defeat, England’s football fans are pouring racist comments against three England footballers, who missed their penalty kicks, on social media. All threeㅡ Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Sakaㅡ are Black.



“If you abuse anyone on social media, you’re not an England fan and we don’t want you,” Harry Kane, the captain of the England football team, wrote on his social media.



“I felt as if I’d let everyone down. All I can say is sorry,” Rashford wrote in a statement, apologizing for his mistake. “But I will never apologize for who I am and where I came from. I’m Marcus Rashford, 23-year-old black man from South Manchester.”



