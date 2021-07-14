Park Chan-ho to compete in KPGA tournament. July. 14, 2021 08:17. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Park Chan-ho has been invited to compete in the KPGA Korean Tour for the fourth time. The KPGA said on Tuesday that the former MLB pitcher with 124 career winswill participate in the YAMAHA·HONORS K Open played at the Sollago Country Club in Taean, South Chungcheong Province on July 22.



According to the rules of the Korean Tour, the lead sponsor can recommend either professional or amateur golfers to play at the tournament as long as they do not exceed 10 percent of all participating players. Park is qualified for recommendation since he received a certificate of handicap 3 or lower from the Korea Golf Association in April.



Park, who paired with professional golfers to compete in Celebrity Pro-Am competitions in 2018 and 2019, joined the Gunsan CC Open, his first tournament, in April. Although he did not make the cut, hitting 14-over par after the second round, he smashed a 317-yard drive in the second hole of the second round.



The Korean baseball legend said he wanted to help Korean men’s golf attract fans once again. “Golf is like my youngest daughter. It is so lovely but it does not go my own way,” Park said. Park is the father of three girls.



