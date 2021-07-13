S. Korea aims to win Olympic medals early in taekwondo and archery. July. 13, 2021 07:53. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

South Korea’s performances in taekwondo and archery have become more important than ever at the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea aims to finish within top 10 at the Games, which open on July 23, with more than seven gold medals. To achieve that goal, South Korea needs medals in its traditionally strong events. Furthermore, South Korea’s results in archery and taekwondo could affect the morale of Korean athletes since the two events are held early at the Tokyo Olympics.



South Korea is traditionally strong in archery, winning the most medals (23) in the event at Summer Olympics. In particular, South Korea swept all gold medals in men’s and women’s team and individual events at the Rio Olympics in 2016 for the first time in Olympic history.



With the introduction of the mixed team event, there will be five gold medals in archery at the Tokyo Olympics. Medals will be decided from July 24, the day after the opening day. The finals of the inaugural mixed team event will be held on July 24, women’s and men’s team events on July 25 and July 26, respectively, and women’s and men’s individual events on July 30 and July 31, respectively.



South Korea has earned second most gold medals (12) in taekwondo in Summer Olympics. Unlike previous Games, where taekwondo was held early in the Olympics, taekwondo will be held for four days from July 24 to July 27 in Tokyo. South Korea, which won two gold medals and three bronze medals in taekwondo at the Rio Olympics, aims to earn medals in a total of six taekwondo events at the Tokyo Olympics.



