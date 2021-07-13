S. Korean airlines plan to transfer athletes to Tokyo Olympics. July. 13, 2021 07:54. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

There will be no usual chartered planes or large-scale group departure for Tokyo Olympics, unlike other international sports events. Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will transport athletes attending the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from Incheon to Tokyo using their regular daily routes.



According to the airline industry, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines will serve about 250 athletes and 100 athletes, respectively, attending the Tokyo Olympics from South Korea. The overall number will be over 500, including the support staff of government agencies and relevant organizations, as well as correspondents.



The Japanese government is limiting the number of passengers per airplane to Japan under 50 to minimize the transfer of COVID-19 with foreigners entering the country. As this includes general passengers, the actual number of athletes and supporting staff who can board an airplane is 30 to 40. Therefore, the airlines will transport South Korean national teams in multiple smaller groups focusing on the control of the virus, rather than transporting them in a large group, for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be launched on July 23.



Upon arriving at the airport, it takes about two to three hours to leave Narita International Airport with PCR test results. The two airlines increased their personnel size at their Narita International Airport branches, which was reduced due to COVId-19, in order to minimize any discomfort to be experienced by the national teams.



