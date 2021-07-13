Elton John: I sing along to BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’. July. 13, 2021 07:54. chan2@donga.com.

British pop star Elton John (picture) responded to BTS’ new song “Permission to Dance,” which the Korean boy band references the British singer-songwriter. “When it all seems like it’s right, I sing along to ‘Permission to Dance,’” Elton John wrote on his Twitter on Sunday (local time).



Elton John made a reference to the group’s “Permission to Dance” because he is mentioned in the lyrics of the song. “When it all seems like it’s wrong/ Just sing along to Elton John,” the band sing the first verse of the song. It means those who are in a desperate situation can find some comfort by listening to Elton John’s music. The singer-songwriter returned the favor by tweaking the lyrics a bit. BTS’s official account retweeted the post by Elton John.



“Permission to Dance,” which was written by British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and producer Steve Mac, topped domestic music charts and iTunes Top Song charts in 92 countries. The song’s music video hit 110 million views on YouTube as of at 5 p.m. on Monday.



