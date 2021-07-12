Convenience stores to offer lunchbox buyers shares of 10 companies. July. 12, 2021 07:12. whatsup@donga.com.

Emart 24 and Hana Financial Investment have joined forces to sell “stock lunchboxes” for a month from Wednesday to August 12.



According to Emart 24 on Sunday, stock lunchboxes to be on sale this time are enclosed with a coupon each that entitles the buyer to receive a share of one of 10 major companies. The shares are those of Naver, Hyundai Motor, Samsung Electronics, Korea Air, Samsung Heavy Industries, Interpark, Mom’s Touch, Hanwha Life Insurance, and Korea Lines. The number of shares allocated in this event are different for different companies. A total of 10,000 shares are up for grabs.



To receive a share, a person should sign up with Hana Financial Investment as ‘new client’ through the QR code marked on the coupon. One can confirm‎ which share he or she has been granted only after completing the signing up process. Every single coupon is designed to grant a share to the buyer, but the event automatically ends when 10,000 people have signed up on a first-come, first-served basis.



The lunchbox costs 4,900 won per set and is hanjeongsik (Korean Table d’hote). It comes with seven different side dishes including tteokgalbi (grilled short rib patties) and stir fried bulgogi seasoned with soy sauce. “The campaign is meant to attract customers to Emart 24 convenience stores, and Hana will have a chance to secure new clients,” an Emart spokesperson said.



