Messi makes Argentina's dreams come true in 28 years . July. 12, 2021 07:13. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Lionel Messi has been said to be the curse of the blue and white striped team of Argentina as he has been met with a bad luck in his national team's uniform with no titles in his hands. Eventually, he raised up a long-awaited championship trophy grinning from ear to ear after the Copa America 2021 final match between Argentina and Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. Angel Di Maria netted the final goal in the 22nd minute of the first half of the match, defeating the defending champion by one to zero. Argentina became the champion of the Copa America in 28 years after it reached the top in 1993, tying with Uruguay thanks to its 15th winning this year – the most ever.



Messi of FC Barcelona has been a byword for championships by topping La Liga 10 times, the UEFA Champions League four times and Copa del Rey seven times. Unfortunately, it took 16 years for him to win a championship as part of the Argentine national team since at the age of 18 in August 2005, he had the first A-match of his career against Hungary. In this year's Copa America, he recorded four goals and five assists, bringing the awards of MVP, top scorer and top assister.



Back in 2014, Brazil lost to Germany by zero to one in the final match 2014 Brazil World Cup at Maracana Stadium. Leaving heart-breaking memories behind, Messi kneeled on the field and let himself in the middle of rejoicing right after the final whistle of the referee. After 1,625 minutes of 19 World Cup matches and 34 games of 2,907 minutes in the Copa America - 4,532 minutes, he was tossed into the air by his teammates with the national flag on the chest.



Even after a five-minute-long injury time ended with a whistle sound after 45 minutes of the second half of the match, all other Argentine athletes ran toward Messi. Thrilled by the victory after the award ceremony, he uploaded a post showing himself holding the championship trophy in his arms at the locker room on his social media account, saying that he thanks God and his mother is a true champion.



Marking a meaningful milestone on his career path, the winning of the Copa America has brought Messi closer to the Ballon d'Or, which is awarded to the best player of the year. He has won the award six times – more times than anyone else by grabbing the 6th trophy in 2019. The final destination left for the God of Football is the summit of the World Cup.



한국어