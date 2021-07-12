BTS new song ‘PTD’ takes world by storm. July. 12, 2021 07:12. hoho@donga.com.

World-famous K-pop boy band BTS' newest song "Permission to Dance” topped charts on music streaming services at home and abroad. On Friday when the song was released, it started off to rank No. 2 on the Global Top 200 of the world's largest music streaming service Spotify. It also climbed on top of 92 countries’ iTunes top songs charts including the United States, Canada, Germany and Japan. At home, BTS claimed the highest title on Genie Music's Top 200 and Bugs Music's real-time chart. As of 3 p.m. on Sunday, the "Permission to Dance” music video released on Friday morning on YouTube was streamed 97 million times.



"PTD” is an uplifting dance pop song for summer to describe people across the globe dancing freely and happily in a COVID-19-free world.



