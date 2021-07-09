BTS comes back to Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show”’with new song. July. 09, 2021 07:24. hoho@donga.com.

World-famous K-pop boyband BTS is ready to return to U.S. NBC TV’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next Tuesday and Wednesday to perform “Permission to Dance” scheduled to be released on Friday and “Butter” topping the Billboard single chart for six weeks running.



BTS made a special appearance on the dedicated episodes of this show titled “BTS Week” starting from Sept. 29 last year for five days where they perform “IDOL,” “Mikrokomos” and other songs at Gyeongbokgung’s Geunjeongjeon and Gyeonghoeru Pavilion. “We are coming back to the Tonight Show. Make sure to tune in,” said BTS on this show’s official social media account on Thursday.



BTS leader member RM said in an interview with Amazon Music released on Thursday that he has no idea what is going on when he is in the eye of the storm, replying to a question of what the secret is to BTS’ high popularity, adding that he may find the right answer after the storm goes away.



