Bong Joon-ho makes unexpected appearance at Cannes film festival. July. 08, 2021 07:21. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“Cinema continues to advance like the train in the film of the Lumiere brothers for centuries,” said movie director Bong Joon-ho, who appeared on the opening ceremony stage of the Cannes film festival in France on Tuesday (local time). Bong was joined by Jodie Foster, Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar and Cannes jury president Spike Lee to announce the opening of the event. The festival had not been held last year due to COVID-19.



“I was at home working on my scenario when I got a call from Cannes artistic director Thierry Fremaux to participate in the festival to bridge the gap between the years 2019 and 2021,” said Bong. “Seeing you here, I feel there hasn’t been a break at all. Maybe the festival had a break, but cinema never stopped.”



When asked about how he had been doing since receiving the Palme d’Or in 2019 for his movie “Parasite,” Bong replied that he attended this year’s festival with a much lighter heart. “I wrote scenarios every day, even on the day I received the award,” he said. “I was writing one up until yesterday before I arrived here.”



