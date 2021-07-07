U.S. takes on new COVID-19 vaccination approach. July. 08, 2021 07:21. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

The United States has set out to expedite domestic vaccinations amid rapid spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19. In the nation, the spread of COVID-19 has varied depending on vaccination rates.



“The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your family is to get vaccinated,” said U.S. president Jo Biden (photo) in a White House speech. “We have been fighting against the virus, have made progress but should not remain complacent.”



President Biden unveiled a new vaccine supply plan. The United States will wind down mass vaccination sites and instead reach out to people individually, going door to door, to help people get vaccinated. Instead of providing vaccines at mass vaccination sites, the government will distribute the vaccines in facilities closer to local communities such as pharmacies, clinics and pedestrian’s offices. Under the new plan, medical staff will visit door to door to give vaccines or visit people at offices.



The U.S. formed a COVID 19 response team, comprised of federal agency experts such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to prevent the spread of the Delta variant in states with low vaccination rates.



The Biden administration’s actions come amid reverse trends of increasing COVID-19 confirmed cases in the nation, which had seen cases decline for a considerable period. It appears to be anxious about the spread of the virus, after failing to achieve its target to provide at least one dose of the vaccine to at least 70% of the adult population by Independence Day on July 4.



