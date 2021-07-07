Kim Kwang-hyun allows no runs during 7 innings. July. 07, 2021 07:17. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals showcased one of the best performances in his career.



At an MLB game held at Oracle Park in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, Kim threw 89 pitches against the San Francisco Giants, which boasted the highest winning rate of 0.639 in the MLB, for seven innings with no runs, recording three hits, two walks, and two strikeouts.



This is the second time Kim has thrown pitches for seven innings in his career since the match against the Milwaukee Brewers on September 15, 2020, and the first time to allow no runs after 13 games this season. Kim also set his second quality start record this season.



After Kim was replaced by the team’s substitute batter Tyler O'Neill in the top of the eighth inning with the score of 2-0, the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-3, recording the team’s third win of the season. Kim led the team to two consecutive wins, including the one in Arizona on Thursday. His ERA of the season improved from 3.79 to 3.39.



한국어