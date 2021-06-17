Ko Jin-young wins Volunteers of America Classic. July. 06, 2021 07:31. hun@donga.com.

A week after losing No. 1 world ranking, Ko Jin-young won her first win of the season. The South Korean golfer improved her chances of winning a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, which are set to open on July 23, with a surprise win on LPGA.



The 25-year-old added four birdies and two bogeys in the fourth round of the Volunteers of American Classic at the Old American Golf Club in Texas on Sunday (local time), winning the tournament with a total of 16-under 268. Ko took home $225,000 for the victory, beating Matilda Castren, who became the first Finnish to win an LPGA tournament at the Mediheal Championship last month, by one stroke. It was Ko’s first victory in seven month after winning the CME Group Tour Championship in December last year and her eighth career LPGA victory.



Taking the lead after enduring a day of 32 holes before the third round, Ko did not waver, making a 1.2-meter par putt on the 18th hole to seal a one-shot victory in the final round. After securing a victory, Ko looked up at the sky for a while, as if she were reminiscing her grandmother, who passed away four months ago. Ko said in an interview that she could not attend her grandmother’s funeral because of the tour schedule, adding that it was touching to think that her grandparents would be watching her in heaven and that they would definitely love watching her win.



한국어