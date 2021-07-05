‘Angels of Sorok Island’ write President Moon in Korean. July. 05, 2021 07:26. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

"Our hearts are always with Sorok Island.” South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Saturday released a handwritten letter in Korean by Sister Marianne Stoeger, 87, and Sister Margaritha Pissarek, 86, to President Moon Jae-in, who presented red ginseng and blankets to the Austrian sisters commended as "Angels of Sorok Island” when he made a state visit to Austria on June 14.



In the letter uploaded on Cheong Wa Dae's Facebook page, Sister Marianne thanked President Moon for such costly presents prepared in an adorable package, continuing to say that they are grateful and pleased that Sorok Island gave them many opportunities to help in the 1960s.



Coming to South Korea in their 20s, the two nurses dedicated their life to leprosy patients on Sorok Island for 40 years. When leaving the country in 2005 due to their deteriorating health, they wrote a two-page letter saying that they do not want to give any inconveniences to Sorok Island.



Sister Marianne said that Sister Margaritha fares well in a nursing home. It has been reported that she suffers dementia. "We pray for 'our country' every day,” she wrote, by which she seemingly meant South Korea.



