Cristiano Ronaldo tops Instagram’s rich list. July. 03, 2021 07:15. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo topped Instagram’s rich list, meaning that the Juventus star can charge the highest amount of money for a sponsored post.



Social media marketing firm Hopper HQ released its 2021 Instagram Rich List on Friday, saying Ronaldo topped the list with $1.6 million per post on his Instagram account. It means advertisers have to pay about 1.8 billion won for a sponsored post if they want to advertise their products through Ronaldo’s Instagram account.



Ronaldo was followed by movie star Dwayne Johnson ($1.52 million), pop star Ariana Grande($1.51 million), model Kylie Jenner ($1.49 million), and pop star Selena Gomez ($1.46 million). This is the first time that Ronaldo ranked No.1 on Instagram’s rich list, which was first released in 2017. Other sports stars also made the list. Lionel Messi, Ronaldo’s arch rival, ranked 7th with $1.16 million while Paris St. Germain forward Neymar came in 16th.



Ronaldo became the first person to reach the 300-million followers mark on Instagram on July 19. The Portugal striker, who became the first sports star to cross the 100 million follower threshold on Instagram in 2017, hit 20 million Instagram followers in January. 2020, becoming the world’s most-followed person on Instagram.



