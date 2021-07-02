Xi: Those bullying China will have their heads bashed and bloodied. July. 02, 2021 07:36. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China on Thursday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said foreign forces that bully China will “find their heads bashed bloody against a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” President Xi declared his intention to take a resolute action if foreign countries, such as the U.S. intervene in its own issues with Taiwan and Hong Kong, saying it is China’s “historic task” to complete reunification with Taiwan. His remarks are regarded as a declaration of war against the Joe Biden administration, which has continued pressure on China since it took office in January.



“With a history of more than 5,000 years, China has made indelible contributions to the progress of human civilization,” President Xi said at the 100th anniversary celebrations held at Tiananmen Square on Thursday. “No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”



Speaking from the podium, where Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China in 1949, wearing the same gray buttoned suit like Mao’s, President Xi presented the country’s second centenary goal of fully building a modern socialist country and Chinese dream of national rejuvenation. President Xi said that his country will strive to strengthen its hegemony in the international society now that the country has realized the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society.



한국어