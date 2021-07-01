‘Best compliment for us is audience’s tears’ say Will and Hue. July. 01, 2021 07:26. pep@donga.com.

Rich and unique tunes amuse the ear. The delicately twisted story featuring the hilarious acting of robots, which look like they are from the end of the 21st century, has emerged as a new classic musical in Daehak-ro. “Maybe Happy Ending,” a musical celebrating its fourth season this year with its first performance of the year on June 22, will be soon showcased in China, following the U.S. and Japan.



One may wonder who created this original content featuring fresh materials and music. They are Hue Park and Will Aronson, dubbed as the “Will & Hue” duo in Daehak-ro. Park was in charge of playwriting and writing lyrics for songs and Aronson was responsible for playwriting and composing songs. We took a look at their secret of creating the story of robots that are more humane than humans and the most Korean musical in New York.



“I remember us watching nervously and quietly in the corner of the second floor on the first day of showcasing ‘Maybe Happy Ending.’ After hearing the audience weeping, we looked at each other and felt relieved finally,” said the duo who live in New York focusing on creation. “The biggest compliment we can get is still audience’s tears.”



The two were inspired by “Everyday Robots,” a solo debut song of Damon Albarn who performed in a Britpop band Blur previously. They wrote the play imagining the love of robots in the shape of humans. “I experienced some losses with people around me – parting and death – when I was writing the play,” said Hue. “I realized that love is an act to open your heart even though you expect to feel the pain of loss one day.” The robots in the play also open their hearts and grow love despite knowing that they may lose each other one day.



The two have maintained deep interest and love for Daehak-ro even in New York. “The structural limits of being unable to perform popular plays for several decades are unfortunate, but the South Korean market produces a number of new original musicals every year,” said the duo. “We’d like to showcase another play focused on empathy in the future.”



