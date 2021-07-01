‘Untact’ event is held to honor foreign Korean War veterans. July. 01, 2021 07:26. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The Republic of Korea Army hosted a contact-free (“untact”) event on Wednesday to honor Korean War veterans of foreign troops. During the event, Korean War veterans from the U.K., France, Australia, Thailand, and Belgium and their family members talked to the members of the South Korean embassy in each country via video conference.



French war hero Ralph Monclar’s son also attended the event. Gen. Monclar has done a great service for the country during World War II before being discharged as a lieutenant general. When France decided to deploy its troops for the Korean War later, he lowered his rank by four levels and fought as a lieutenant colonel with outstanding performance at the Battle of Chipyong-ni. The event was also attended by the head of the Belgium Korean War Veteran Association who received the Taeguk Order of Military Merit in 2016 for his contributions to the Battle of Cheorwon and Kumhwa, which was one of the fiercest battlegrounds during the Korean War.



“I'd like to pay my highest respect to the veterans who committed to freedom and peace of South Korea,” said Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin. The Army will deliver appreciation plaques and traditional celadon cups as gifts to the veterans through a military officer in their respective country.



한국어