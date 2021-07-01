England beats Germany to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinal. July. 01, 2021 07:26. leper@donga.com.

“Three Lions,” the football anthem for England, could be heard on Wednesday across Trafalgar Square in London, the U.K. Citizens began to sing after the English national football team scored the second goal against Germany that determined England’s entry to the quarterfinals of Euro 2020. People hugged one another and danced despite the pandemic situation. Some threw their cups with drinks in the air and cheered. It was a time to celebrate for the English, who had been worn down by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Prince William, Kate Middleton and their eldest son George visited the Wembley Stadium in London to support the team. Prince William and Prince George wore a suit and neck-time of similar colors. Sitting behind the royal couple were David Beckham and UK pop star Ed Sheeran. Beckham sported a suit while Sheeran wore a blue jacket over the English National Team uniform. They cheered with joy after the U.K.’s victory was determined.



한국어