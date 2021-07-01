Uber to let office staff work from home half of the time. July. 01, 2021 07:26. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

U.S. ride-hailing service Uber will let office staff work up to half their time at the office. According to CNBC, Uber’s Chief People Officer Nikki Krishnamurthy posted this information on the company’s blog. The dates for commute can be flexibly adjusted in accordance with team or employee’s situation. For example, if an employee has worked at the office for a full week, s/he can work from home in the following week.



Workstations can be decided by the employees as well. Employees are not required to commute to an assigned office, they can opt among multiple locations designated as “team hubs.” Uber’s hybrid “return to office” guidelines are expected to start in the fall.



Since the COVID-19 pandemic, more and more companies in the U.S. are implementing hybrid work systems that allow commute and work from home options. Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, introduced a “Work from Anywhere” model. Employees can choose either to work at the office or at home. Salesforce, the global CRM leader, announced that the 9 to 5 workday is dead and would leave it up to employees to decide to work at the office or from home. Twitter allows its employees to work from home forever.



