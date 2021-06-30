Park Min-ji looks to achieve three straight victories. June. 30, 2021 07:27. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Park Min-ji, who emerged as a dark horse in the early stages of the Korean Women’s Professional Golf (KLPGA) tournament this season, is looking to pick up her sixth win of the season at the McCol Mona Park Open slated for July 2.



The 23-year-old golfer aims to win three straight tournaments in which she competed. Park, who clinched two victories this month at the Celltrion Queens Masters and the DB Group Korea Women’s Open Golf Championship, skipped the BC Card Hankyung Ladies Cup last week to take some rest. The McCol Mona Park, where players will be competing for a total prize money of 800 million won, will be held in three rounds at Birch Hill Golf Club in Pyeongchang.



By securing five victories in 11 tournaments, which she made nine appearances, this season, Park is on a path to break nine wins, the most wins in a season (nine) set by Shin Ji-yai in 2007. Back then, Shin picked up her sixth win at the 12th tournament of the season after clinching five victories.



한국어