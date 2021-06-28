Large-scale caricature of Lee Man-soo on display at MLB stadium . June. 29, 2021 07:22. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

A large-sized caricature wall drawing of South Korean baseball hero Lee Man-soo, chairman of Hulk Foundation who served as a bench coach for the SK Wyverns – a forerunner of the SSG Landers -, is on display at Guaranteed Rate Field for the Chicago White Sox of the U.S. Major League Baseball.



The Chicago-based baseball club selected the four most dedicated Asian players to the team with the intent of fighting against racism, due to which Asians are faced with an ever growing discrimination in the United States, according to Hulk Foundation. Mr. Lee joined as a bullpen catcher from 2000 for seven seasons. When the White Sox topped the World Series, he was part of the triumph. Pitcher Shingo Takatsu, second baseman Tadahito Iguchi and public address announcer Gene Honda are the rest on the Sox’s display.



“I was completely ostracized by the U.S. community in my early days. Later on, it was people’s love and support that enabled me to overcome difficulties,” said Lee, the former White Sox coach as the first South Korean. “I hope the exhibition to help reduce racial discrimination.”



