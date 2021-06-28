Choi Ji-man hits his 3rd homer of season. June. 29, 2021 07:22. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays hit his third home run of the season.



At the Tampa Bay Rays’ home game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, Choi hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning with runners on the first and third bases with one out, bringing the team’s score from 1-2 to 4-2. However, the team lost to the Los Angeles Angels 4-6 in the end. Shohei Ohtani, the designated hitter of the Los Angeles Angels, hit his 25th homer of the season in the ninth inning, scoring one point and putting himself in the No. 1 position in the home run record of the American League.



Meanwhile, the first case of an illegal substance on a pitching glove was caught by the MLB at the Guaranteed Rate Field, the home stadium of the Chicago White Sox. A sticky substance was found on the glove of Seattle Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago in the fifth inning with runners on all bases with one out. If an additional investigation proves that he indeed used an illegal substance, Santiago will be suspended for 10 games.



New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole who was under the suspicion of using an illegal substance before the MLB’s crackdown began performed poorly again on Monday. Cole pitched from the first inning for an away game in Boston and conceded eight hits, including three home runs, and six runs. Cole’s ERA got worse from 1.19 in May to 4.65 this month. In the end, the Boston Red Sox won 9-2, winning three home games in a row.



