Samsung poised to sell 10 million QLED TVs this year. June. 28, 2021 08:57. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics has sold more than 4 million units of its quantum dot light-emitting diode (QLED) TVs in the first half of this year, nearing the milestone of 10 million units sold per year for the first time.



An electronics industry source said Sunday, “The Neo QLED, a new product lineup for 2021, is selling twice faster than last year’s flagship lineup in the domestic market. If this trend continues, Samsung will likely easily achieve the record of 10 million units sold within the year.” The QLED TVs, which first hit the market in 2017, saw an accumulated sales surpass 20 million through June this year.



Analysts say that QLED TVs are gaining popularity because the TV has a more important role at home due the Covid-19 pandemic. With pent-up demand adding to the momentum, more consumers are also moving to purchase premium products including QLED TVs. Certain TV makers are having difficulties due to insufficient semiconductor supply and rising raw materials cost, but Samsung Electronics is coping with the situation successfully through its capability in supply chain management, among other reasons for the growing popularity of its products.



Samsung expects continued expansion of its QLED sales in the second half of this year as well. With constantly strong demand for premium TV products, the company will be accelerating the sale of its Neo QLED lineup, which the company has already verified success potential in the domestic market.



