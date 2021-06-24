COVID-19 delta variant spreads quickly around the world. June. 24, 2021 07:27. by Eun-Taek Lee nabi@donga.com.

The super-contagious COVID-19 delta variant, originally discovered in India, is spreading quickly and sending shockwaves around the globe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called the delta variant the “greatest threat” and experts on infectious diseases expressed concern by saying that the variant will be extremely difficult to contain. As cases of breakthrough infection are being reported, countries around the world are expressing anxiety over the new variant.



According to CNN on Tuesday (local time), Dr. Fauci said during a briefing that the delta variant makes up 20.6 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States and the delta variant is doubling in the country every two weeks.



Britain has faced a setback in its plans to lift social distancing rules, which was fueled by fast COVID-19 vaccinations, due to the fast-spreading delta variant. Delta cases are doubling every 11 days in Britain. In India, the new delta plus variant, a deadlier COVID-19 variant, has also been found.



