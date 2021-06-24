Beijing is practically under martial law with 100th anniversary of Chinese Communist Party’s foundation. June. 24, 2021 07:27. by Ki-Yong Kim kky@donga.com.

The Taiwanese Liberty Times reported on Wednesday that China is practically under martial law with the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party’s foundation on next Thursday. While fireworks and other cultural performances are being prepared to celebrate the 100th anniversary, the movement of people and resources is strictly controlled to prevent any complaint against the long-term rule by the Communist Party and President Xi Jinping.



The Chinese authorities have been conducting two-step examinations for all packages heading to Beijing since Monday. First, a shipping company of the dispatch location scans all packages with an X-ray machine and puts a sticker for a completed security check on them. Then, another round of examinations is conducted in Beijing once packages arrive. The authorities said such a two-step examination for all packages will be carried out until next Wednesday.



Many people are worried about potential delays in shipping as a result. As a country with highly developed online shopping and shipping industries, many packages are delivered to Beijing from Guangdong Province, Shanghai, and Shenzhen in the southern part of the country. What normally takes two to three days for shipping will take longer than a week due to the two-step examination. “Ordering food online from a restaurant in the outskirts of Beijing has become practically impossible,” customers complained.







Beijing’s public security authorities have been visiting rental houses in the urban center for a door-to-door survey since last week. Examiners deployed by police stations visit homes to check if the registered residents match the actual residents. Foreigners living in Beijing are the main targets.



In addition, all flying objects, including drones, aircraft models, kites, and balloons, are banned in nine major cities, including Beijing.



