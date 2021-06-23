LG cosmetics brands have record-high sales at China’s shopping festival . June. 23, 2021 07:26. 4g1@donga.com.

Domestic cosmetics brands have recorded higher sales than last year at the “618 shopping festival,” the largest discount event of the first half year in China.



LG Household & Health Care announced that its sales of six luxury cosmetics brands, including Whoo, Sum and Ohui, via Tmall was some 89.3 billion won at the shopping festival. It is an increase of 70 percent compared to last year. The festival is an event hosted by JD.com, a Chinese e-commerce platform, which modeled off Alibaba’s Singles’ Day. It is a large scale discount event where major online shopping malls including Tmall and Alibaba participate.



LG Household & Health Care’s main brand Whoo had its sales increased by 72 percent year-on-year and became the 5th most popular luxury cosmetics brand on Tmall after Estee Lauder and Lancôme. Whoo’s popular product Cheongidan Hwahyun ranked third in the single product category. The high-end product is made of more than 30 Chinese herb medicines. Other luxury brands such as Ohui (55%), Sum (90%) and VDL (209%) also had their sales significantly increased than last year.



한국어