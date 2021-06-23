COVID-19 test to be available at all Incheon airport terminals. June. 23, 2021 07:27. by Kum-Chun Hwang kchwang@donga.com.

Passengers who depart from the Incheon International Airport can have a COVID-19 test at all terminals from August.



The Incheon International Airport Corporation recently signed a treaty for operating COVID-19 test center and medical institutions including Myongji Medical Foundation. It also announced on Tuesday that test centers at the traffic center will be open at Terminal 1 from August.



Inha University Hospital opened a COVID-19 test center at Terminal 2 of the Incheon airport in December, which was the first center at the airport. More than 25,000 tested for the coronavirus at Terminal 2 before leaving Korea.



The test center to be opened at Terminal 1 could test up to 4,400 persons a day, including antigen and antibody testing as well as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing. Test results will be available in one to four hours, and digital certificates are issued for those who test negative.



