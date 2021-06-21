Ryu picks up a long-awaited win while Kim takes hard-luck loss. June. 22, 2021 08:26. by Kyu-In Hwang kini@donga.com.

It was a lucky day for Ryu Hyun-jin but not for Kim Kwang-hyun. Ryu started in the Blue Jays’ win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, allowing one run in seven innings. Ryu added a win in 23 days since May 29, making his stats this year 6-4 with an average ERA of 3.25. Although Ryu picked up his first win against the Orioles, he was not satisfied. After the game, Ryu said he still does not have sharp command of his changeup and he will work on it.



Meanwhile, Kim Kwang-hyun suffered his fifth loss of the season. In a double header against the Atlanta Braves held at Truist Park in Atlanta on June 21, Kim gave up one run during in four innings and was lifted for Lane Thomas in the top fifth. Kim became the hardluck loser for the Cardinals as his team lost 0-1 in the game that ended after the seventh inning. Kim has not picked up a win in almost two months since he lost earned a victory against the Cincinnati Reds on April 24. His stats for this season is 1-5 with an average ERA of 3.60.



It was the third time that Ryu and Kim started on the same day following June 5 and June 16. They have yet to earn a win on the same day. They both suffered losses on June 5 and were unlucky to pick up a win even though they both recorded a quality start on June 16. If the rotation continues as scheduled, Ryu and Kim are expected to start on the same day again on June 27.



