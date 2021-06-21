Hyundai Palisade sells over 300,000 units for 30 months. June. 22, 2021 07:27. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor’s full-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) Palisade has surpassed 300,000 units in sales less than 1,000 days since its launch, establishing itself as a steady seller.



According to sales statistics for Hyundai cars on Monday, 300,638 units of the Palisade were sold in domestic and overseas markets from its launch in December 2018 to May 31 this year, selling a monthly average of 10,000 units.



The Palisade has met the needs of domestic consumers, who have a growing preference for larger cars and SUVs. The demand for SUV has increased with a growing number of consumers looking for enough space for passengers and luggage, and car campers. The Palisade’s powerful exterior and comfortable interior for passengers have been well received. In February 2021, the Palisade earned the highest Safety Pick Plus award in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) testing.



“An increase in the sales of full-size SUV will help improve Hyundai’s performance since SUVs are more expensive than sedans,” said an official in the automobile industry. Hyundai Motor’s SUV sales volume, including the Genesis jumped from 690,000 in 2018 to 830,000 last year.



