Iran, world powers announce a pause on nuclear deal. June. 22, 2021 07:27. by Hyun-Seok Lim lhs@donga.com.

Negotiations to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have been suspended one day after Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline head of Iran’s judiciary, was elected as Iran’s new president. There are speculations that the Iran nuclear agreement will be stalled until Raisi officially takes office in August.



According to Reuters, world powers, including the U.S., Britain, France, China, Russia, and Germany on Sunday announced a break in the talks, which have been ongoing in Vienna, Austria, for consultations in their capitals. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and top nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi said in an interview with a state-run television that they are “closer to a deal” but they are not still there, adding he is returning to Tehran today. “There is still a fair distance to travel on some of the key issues, including on sanctions and on the nuclear commitments that Iran has to make,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview with ABC. “The whole question of which sanctions will be lifted is currently being negotiated in Vienna.”



After the election of Raisi, Israel is reacting fiercely, warning Iran of possible attacks on nuclear facilities in the country. Israel suspects that Raisi will accelerate Iran’s nuclear program following the wishes of Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



