LG introduces 83-inch OLED TV. June. 21, 2021 07:24. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

LG Electronics said Sunday that it is introducing in the market an 83-inch (211 centimeters) organic light emitting diode (OLED) TV for the first time in the world.



The product is the largest in the world among 4K-resolution (horizontal resolution of 4,000 pixels) OLED TVs on the market. With surging demand for games and video contents worldwide, industry sources forecast that the OLED TV market will almost double this year from last year especially in the larger screen category. Banking on its ultra-large OLED TV products, LG Electronics aims to aggressively target the demand for high-resolution, large-screen premium TVs.



The 83-inch OLED TV, which is hitting the market in South Korea and the U.S., received the innovation award in the gaming and video display category at the Consumer Electronics Show 2021, the world’s largest IT exhibition. The product is priced at 10.9 million won (about 9,630 U.S. dollars) in Korea. The company said it will offer a 1 million won (900 dollar) cashback reward to consumers who buy the product by the end of the month.



한국어